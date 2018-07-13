The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged a New Jersey woman with 11 felony counts for allegedly hacking the email of Selena Gomez and her associate beginning in 2015. She faces a possible maximum sentence of more than nine years in state prison if convicted. An arraignment is expected on or before August 27.

Susan Atrach of Ridgefield Park, NJ, is accused of accessing the accounts multiple times from June 2015-February 2016, securing media that she posted online and shared with others, according to Deputy District Attorney Ben Forer of the Cyber Crime Division.

Atrach was charged Thursday with five felony counts of identity theft, five felony counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud or to control or obtain money, property or data and one felony count of accessing and using computer data or taking supporting documentation without permission.

Forer, who is prosecuting the case still under investigation, is recommending $250,000 bail.