Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage, 12 Years a Slave) has been tapped to star opposite lead Jason Momoa in Apple’s original drama series See, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Written by Knight and directed by Lawrence, See is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. According to sources, the 10-episode See is set in a future when the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

Woodard will play Paris, an advisor and priestess. Momoa plays Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.

Knight and Lawrence executive produce alongside Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo.

Woodard, an Oscar nominee and four time Emmy winner, is lending her voice to Jon Favreau’s The Lion King. She will also star in and executive produce the Netflix feature Juanita. Woodard is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law Group.