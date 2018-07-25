Roseanne Barr is headed to the Fox News Channel for an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity on July 26.

This will mark Barr’s first broadcast appearance since her firing from ABC and cancelation of her titular sitcom. The live interview will air at 9 PM ET and she will address the tweet that got her fired. She will also discuss Donald Trump. Additional portions of the interview will be presented on Hannity on July 27 at 9PM ET.

The news comes after a busy day for Barr after she slammed the support James Gunn has been receiving after he was fired by Disney for tasteless social media posts he wrote about rape and pedophilia nearly a decade ago. Barr has also appeared on her spiritual advisor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach‘s podcast and posted a self-interview on YouTube since she was booted by ABC.

Barr’s career and reputation have been going through the ringer since she wrote a racist tweet in May describing Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” It didn’t take long for ABC to cancel the revival of her show. ABC has since ordered a comedy series called The Conners that will feature the other Roseanne cast members but on which Barr will have no involvement.