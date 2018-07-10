ABC’s The Bachelorette topped Monday in preliminary ratings and viewership on a night when President Donald Trump’s primetime news conference announcing Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee disrupted broadcasters’ regular schedules.

Trump’s announcement ran for about 21 minutes beginning at 9 PM ET on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, which led to overruns on the likes of Bachelorette, which peaked at 5.82 million viewers across the night, and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, which saw viewership as high as 4.92 million in preliminary Nielsen numbers.



For now, the early numbers have ABC leading the way in broadcast SCOTUS presser coverage with 5.42 million tuning in at 9 PM, followed by NBC (4.83M), CBS (3.15M) and Fox (1.74M). Cable news ratings will come later today.

As for shows not impacted by the presser, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.7 rating in 18-49 demo, 2.72M viewers) returned up a tenth. The CW had originals of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.27M) at 8 PM and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 1.15M) at 9, both even with a week ago.

Stay tuned for updated numbers.