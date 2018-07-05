UPDATED with Pruitt’s letter of resignation: EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s list of scandals finally got long enough that President Donald Trump has accepted his “resignation.”

“[I]t is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6,” Pruitt emoted in an impressively glutinous letter of resignation, adding that it’s also “extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring.”

“However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”

“I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence,’ Pruitt continued in his resignation letter. “I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.”

In tweet-announcing Pruitt’s resignation, Trump made no mentioned of the Pruitt’s impressive list of alleged scandals, misuses of taxpayer dollars, and misuses of his staff as EPA chief, but then again, the list, which includes 14 federal probes, would not have fit into a single tweet, or two, or even three.

Though Trump promised he would drain the swamp when he took over the White House, Pruitt set new swampy records in Washington, which is saying a lot. But POTUS stuck by Pruitt longer than he did other Team Trump members – Reince Priebus, Rex Tillerson, Tom Price, H.R. McMaster, come to mind – because Pruitt was going such a bang-up job implementing Trump’s agenda at the EPA, aka total rollback of Obama era policy.

Heck, even Fox News’s Laura Ingraham had tweeted, just two days ago, that Pruitt was the swamp, and had to go:

Pruitt is the swamp. Drain it. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 3, 2018

Ingraham was referencing the long list of Pruitt scandals that included:

-Recent CNN and NYT reports Pruitt may have broken federal law keeping a secret calendar to hide certain meetings

-Renting a bedroom near Capitol Hill from a lobbyist at $50 a night

-Using an EPA aide to inquire into Chick-Fil-A business opportunity

-Spending nearly $3.5M on security

-Having dinner on taxpayer’s dime for dinner with Vatican figure accused of sexual abuse

-Asking an aide inquire about getting Pruitt a used Trump hotel mattress

-That time Pruitt’s security team broke his condo door thinking he was unconscious

-EPA paid $1,560 for 12 fountain pens

-Flying first class on taxpayer dime, citing security reasons.

-Bypassing White House to give big raises to fave aides

-Having biometric locks installed on his office doors to the tune of $5,700

-Installing a phone booth in his office with pricetag of $43K

-Using flashing light and sirens on vehicle to cut through Washington D.C. traffic to get to a brunch

-Sending staff out on a hunt for his favorite lotion

And more

News of his resignation comes just days after press reports Pruitt pitched to Trump that he dump Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Pruitt would replace Sessions for what would have been about 200 wild days in the life of the DOJ, after which Pruitt also would exit that office, return to Oklahoma, and run for office there.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump tweeted. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.” Trump announced the Senate has confirmed Deputy Andrew Wheeler – former chief of staff to one of America’s most prominent climate change deniers, Sen. Ames Inhofe – to “continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda,” Trump tweeted.

“We have made tremendous progress,” he added:

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Pruitt’s letter to Trump: