The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is out with its list of eight distinct scientific and technical investigations have been launched for the 2018 Oscars.

AMPAS

Per AMPAS, the investigations are made public so individuals and companies with devices or claims of innovation within these areas will have the opportunity to submit achievements for review. The deadline to submit additional entries is 5 PM PT on Wednesday, July 18.

After investigations are conducted in each of the technology categories, the committee will meet in the fall to vote on recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions on the Sci-Tech Oscars.

Here are the investigations launched by the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards Committee:

Systems for the creation of motion graphics for motion picture content

Remote, distributed, secure and collaborative review frameworks of dailies and sequences

2D, multi-layer, raster, image editing and digital paint systems used in motion picture production

Dense-mesh accurate animated facial geometry capture

Texture layout toolsets

Efficient, sequence-based paint and rotoscoping toolsets

Capture of facial appearance for photorealistic rendering

Lavalier microphones widely used in motion picture production

The 2018 Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation will be held on Saturday, February 9, with the Oscars following on Sunday, February 24.