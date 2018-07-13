Scarlett Johansson’s withdrawal from Rub & Tug, in which she’d been cast as a transgender man, is a game changer in Hollywood’s portrayal of the transgender community, GLAAD said today.

The LGTBQ media advocacy organization also cited “the transgender voices” who spoke out about the film. “Hollywood changed how Americans understand gay and lesbian lives,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement, “and TV is starting to do the same for transgender people with authentic transgender portrayals being major hits with critics and audiences. The film industry has a real opportunity to do the same.”

Earlier today, Johansson announced that she was leaving the Rupert Sanders-directed biopic project about Pittsburgh massage parlor owner and crime kingpin Dante “Tex” Gill. The real-life Gill was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man.

The actress’ decision followed a loud reaction from the transgender community and others, a backlash that only grew with Johansson’s initial comment: “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

Her reversal today seems to have met with a more favorable response. Jamie Clayton, a transgender woman, tweeted, “Cheers to learning & growing! I hope you’re still producing the film Scarlett. What an incredible opportunity to put your words into action even further! Let’s get lunch and talk!”

See that tweet and others, including messages from Nashville‘s Jen Richards and transgender British actress Annie Wallace, along with the full GLAAD statement, here:

Scarlett Johansson’s announcement, together with the transgender voices who spoke out about this film, are game changers for the future of transgender images in Hollywood. Hollywood changed how Americans understand gay and lesbian lives, and TV is starting to do the same for transgender people with authentic transgender portrayals being major hits with critics and audiences. The film industry has a real opportunity to do the same. – GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis

To exhibit the spirit of generosity I earnestly want to see more of, I am going to take Scarlett Johansson at her word that she listened to feedback, realized that despite her intentions this was going to cause harm, and made the right decision to step down. Well done. — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) July 13, 2018

Twitter