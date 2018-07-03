EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Lane, who starred in Andrea Arnold’s 2016 Cannes-winning pic American Honey in her first feature role, has signed with WME. The part earned her a Best Actress British Independent Film Award.

Lane currently appears in a pair of Sundance 2018 films: Hearts Beat Loud opposite Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons in theaters now, and grand prize winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post starring Chloë Grace Moretz. The latter pic bows August 3 via FilmRise.

Most recently, Lane starred in the SXSW film Shotgun, and she’s next up in Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot opposite David Harbour and Milla Jovovich which hits screens January 11.

Lane, who had been based at Gersh, remains repped by The Long Run’s Amy BonFleur and attorney André Des Rochers.