The View is looking more like the rearview this week. Sara Haines is set to leave ABC’s daily talkfest to host the third hour of the network’s Good Morning America with Michael Strahan in September.

Page Six first reported the news. Reached by Deadline, ABC News had no comment.

ABC News

Haines marks the second exit from The View unveiled in four days, as ABC News said Wednesday that three-year co-host Paula Faris is leaving the show — and her weekend GMA duties for a new assignment that includes contributing to Good Morning America and a podcast on faith.

ABC News announced in May that GMA would expand to a third hour as a replacement for canceled culinary show The Chew.

GMA’s growth resembles NBC News’ continuous expansion of Today, which now runs four hours. Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported in May that the rationale behind the decision to replace The Chew with GMA is that the latter is cheaper to produce and draws higher multiple from advertisers. The move will not impact the syndicated Live With Kelly & Ryan, which follows the first two hours of GMA in many markets, or The View, which often follows it.

Because of that and a noon local newscast in many markets, the third hour of GMA will air in The Chew‘s 1-2 PM slot three hours after the morning show’s second hour.; NBC’s Today block is a solid four hours.