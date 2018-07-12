The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert offered an on-camera congratulations today to her Roseanne co-star Laurie Metcalf for nabbing an Emmy nomination today. Metcalf was the only cast member of the cancelled, controversial sitcom.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to Laurie Metcalf who was nominated for another Emmy,” said Gilbert on the CBS daytime show. “That gives her an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony nomination. She won the Tony, but to be nominated for all three is such an exclusive category of so few people. Congratulations, I love you, Laurie.”

Metcalf was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. (The Roseanne Barr sitcom scored one other Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Multi Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series).

Neither Gilbert nor John Goodman, both returning this fall to the Roseanne spin-off The Conners, were Emmy-nominated.

Metcalf is a three-time Emmy winner for her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister Jackie and a two-time Tony Award winner (2018’s Best Featured Actress in a Play for Three Tall Women, 2016’s Best Actress in a Play, A Doll’s House, Part 2.) She was Oscar-nominated for 2017’s Lady Bird.

