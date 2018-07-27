Sam Singal has stepped down as EP of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Singal’s No.2, Nightly News’ senior broadcast producer Jennifer Suozzo, is taking over on interim basis. Suozzo formerly worked at MSNBC, including EP of Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Singal was Holt’s ep on Weekend Nightly News from 2011 to 2015, when he joined the weeknight newscast, replacing Brian Williams’ EP Pat Burkey. Singal, a 20-year veteran of NBC News, also including gigs at Dateline and Today, is in talks about taking a different role at the news division, following in the path of the three previous NBC Nightly News EPs.

An insider with knowledge of the situation said Singal decided to flip the switch now, in order to allow time for a new EP to settle in before the midterm elections.

NBC News confirmed to Deadline that SIngal stepped down today.

Season to date NBC Nightly News is averaging 8.255M viewers, which is flat compared to last season, and 1.882M viewers in the news demo, a drop of 4%.

Holt’s newscast leads among broadcasters in the news demo this season, and falls second to ABC World News Tonight (8.736M, 1.805M) in total viewers.