Oscar Wilde once quipped that “there is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Showtime may take The Importance of Being Earnest author’s words as some cold comfort today. For all the hoopla around the debut of his Who Is America? series, the 10 PM satire offering attracted a pretty meager viewership on July 15, at least on the small screen.

Just 327,000 sets of eyeballs tuned in to the premium cabler on Sunday night to see the Borat star spoof Sen, Bernie Sanders, gun activists, Trent Lott and supporters of Donald Trumpmore. Among the key demographic of adults 18-49, Who Is America? pulled in a low 0.1 rating. That put the secretive and controversy Who Is America? in the hinterland of the 70th highest rated original show on cable on July 15.

Which is clearly not a place you want to be if you are a marquee name for the CBS owned outlet.

In comparison and airing in the same 10 PM ET slot as Who Is America?, Fox Sports 1 had UFC Fight Night had a 0.3 rating and 754,000 viewers. Over on Home, House Hunters Renovation snagged a 0.3 in the key demo too. However, the politics free HHR also pulled in an audience of 1.4 million.

Of course, unlike those other shows Who Is America? wasn’t just limited to television. Hoping to see some of the digital success that Starz’s Power has pioneered in recent years, Showtime launched Who Is America? online, on streaming and On Demand hours before the show appeared on TV.

While no hard numbers are available for how that that July 15 12 AM premiere did, Showtime are claiming that Cohen’s multi-character show had over a million viewers on Sunday when you put all the platforms together. In spin mode, the David Nevins run outlet also says that Who Is America? fueled the most sign-ups this year for a series in a single day for Showtime’s streaming service. That also translates into the number #3 best sign up rate for a series debut since Showtime started its over-the-top service back in 2015.

Having said that, back to TV proper for a sec, Who Is America? certainly didn’t do its lead-out any favors on Sunday. The latest episode of the Stephen Colbert EP’d animated anti-Trump series Our Cartoon President snared just 186,000 viewers.