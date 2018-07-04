In a Twitter post today, Sacha Baron Cohen shared a video message that appears to tease a new project with Donald Trump and the now-defunct Trump University as its central themes. The tweet is headlined: “A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day” and includes a clip of Trump dissing the Borat and Ali G star, saying Baron Cohen should “go to school” to “learn about being funny.” The video (check it out below) then concludes with the text “Sacha graduates. Soon,” followed by the Trump University logo. Earlier in the video, Baron Cohen’s face is superimposed along with the words, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.”

Baron Cohen and Trump have a long, contentious history. The former interviewed a pre-POTUS Trump years ago for Da Ali G Show, trying to get him to invest in “an ice cream glove.” Trump has said he saw through the “scam” and “immediately walked out” of the interview, while Baron Cohen told James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2016 that Trump was there “for about seven minutes” which was a relatively long time for interview subjects on the mock series.

Baron Cohen is next headlining Gideon Raff’s six-episode limited drama The Spy for Netflix. He last appeared in Disney’s 2016 sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass and Brit comedy Grimsby. The latter included a Trump-themed gag. Deadline has reached out to Baron Cohen’s reps for comment.

