Mystery show revealed. Showtime has confirmed an order for Who Is America?, a half-hour satirical series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, which premieres this Sunday.

Cohen is writing and directing the seven-episode series which “will explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.” The first episode will debut on streaming, online and On Demand this Sunday, July 15 at 9 PM midnight ET (9 p.m. PT July 14) and will premiere on air that same night at 10 PM ET/PT, with subsequent episodes airing on Sundays at 10 PM ET/PT. No other details were revealed.

Showtime had been running online promos for the mystery show, teasing the July 15 premiere of “perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television” with a lead character that is “shameless”, “unhinged” and “cold-blooded.”

The promos were followed by a July 4 cryptic video tweet by Cohen that “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.” There was no date listed about his project but the Borat and Ali G star said it was coming “soon.”

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world.”

Baron Cohen also is set to star as legendary secret agent Eli Cohen in the Netflix limited series Spy.

Watch the teaser above.