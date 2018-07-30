Sacha Baron Cohen targeted former GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore Sunday on the latest episode of his Showtime series Who Is America?

It’s clear Moore had no idea, at least initially, that it was Cohen with whom he was sitting down with to discuss technological advancements to thwart terrorist attacks, saying he was “honored” to meet Cohen who posed as Israeli anti-terrorism expert Col. Erran Morad. Cohen told Moore that Israel had discovered a way to to use seismic waves to detect tunnels that Hamas was using to launch terrorist attacks. So far so good, but things took a bit of a turn when Cohen then told Moore that the technology was later adapted to identify perpetrators of sexual misconduct, claiming that pedophiles, in particular, secreted a certain enzyme that could be detected by an electronic wand.

“Sex offenders and particularly pedophiles secrete an enzyme for DDHT, which is actually detectable,” Cohen told Moore. “It is three times the level as non-perverts, so the phrase ‘sweating like a rapist’ is actually based on science.”

Moore is starting to look uncomfortable. Holding the wand, Cohen says “because neither of us are sex offenders” it will make no noise. It remains silent as he moves it over himself.

Turning to Moore, Cohen waves the wand, which emits a beeping sound.

“It must be faulty. It’s malfunctioning,” Cohen says, then tries it several more times on himself, with no sound emitting.

Cohen then asks Moore, “Is this your jacket? Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?”

“I’ve been married for 33 years, I’ve never had an accusation of such things,” Moore shot back. “If this is an instrument, then certainly I’m not a pedophile.”

“I am simply cutting this conversation right now,” he said and walked off.

Moore, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, lost the December special election to fill an Alabama Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones amid accusations of sexual misconduct by several women. One woman alleged Moore made advances to her when she was just 14 years old.

Last week, another Cohen target, Republican Georgia state Rep. Jason Spencer, resigned after he dropped his pants and shouted racial slurs during an episode of Cohen’s show.

