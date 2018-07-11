New day, similar headline, different victim — we might have to get used to this. Life apparently hasn’t been good lately for Joe Walsh, the former GOP congressman-turned-radio host who has come out as the second pundit-pol in two days to say he was punked by Sacha Baron Cohen for the comic’s upcoming Showtime series.

The conservative talk-show host who used to represent Illinois’ 8th District is calling for a boycott of the premium cabler behind Who Is America? after Baron Cohen’s team convinced him to do an interview for a fake pro-Israel event. Walsh claims that he was told he’d been chosen to receive an award for “Significant Contributions to the State of Israel.” Seems that wasn’t the case — though he got a hotel-room freebie out of it:

@SachaBaronCohen's cronies said that Tony Blair, Rupert Murdoch, Bono and Steven Spielberg had also been honored – I flew to D.C., producers booked me a hotel room, paid for by: Daniel Nuzzi #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/8upPN54Pne — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

The news comes one day after former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin went public with a story that Baron Cohen posed as a wounded U.S. veteran in an interview with her. Walsh had plenty to say about that, Baron Cohen and more in a tweetstorm late Monday. Read all about it:

I totally believe @SarahPalinUSA's account of the @SachaBaronCohen incident. Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are disguisting – I know cause I too was duped. Here is what happened…#BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was invited to a pro-Israel dinner that honored defenders of Israel. The producers said they needed to film a pre-interview that would air as a part of Israel’s 70th birthday celebration. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Side note to my story – I totally get @SachaBaronCohen's gig. He's a comedian, and he can be funny, but mocking a disabled veteran to spoof @SarahPalinUSA is a serious matter. I am just telling you what I encountered – it was much of the same she experienced. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

So – I was truly honored to be named as a pro-Israel voice in America. I participated in the interview after working with an Alexis Rothe from "https://t.co/T35TrMjGoD" and a "Alexis Sampietro," who was randomly CC'ed on an email thread. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was rushed to the studio, production was a mess, I sat down and we started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks. #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/kdwA0h9VyR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security – interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists – stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter – I stopped and questioned their direction. #boycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life – don't think they spoofed me very much – but I did get this award, thanks @showtime. #boycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/yTZcxTww6O — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Who Is America? premieres Friday on Showtime.