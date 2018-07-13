Former Alabama judge Roy Moore is the latest conservative to admit they were fooled by a Sacha Baron Cohen spoof for his forthcoming Showtime series, Who Is America?

Moore, a Republican who lost a controversial election in December to a Democrat rival after allegations surfaced that he initiated an encounter with a 14-year-old girl decades before, is the latest conservative victim of Baron’s new series that debuts Sunday. Former VP candidate and Alaska governor Sarah Palin, former VP Dick Cheney, and radio talk show host Joe Walsh also reportedly have been duped by Cohen in various ways.

Today, Moore said in a statement that he accepted an expenses-paid trip to Washington in February, ostensibly to receive an award for supporting Israel.

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate and mock not only Israel but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh and Dick Cheney,” Moore said.

He also rattled a sabre about possible litigation in connection with the send-up “if Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character.” He added, “As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits!”

A promotional trailer for the Cohen show already has surfaced and shows Cheney signing a “waterboard kit,” while Palin reported a rambling interview encounter with an alleged disabled veteran, who was actually Cohen in disguise.

Showtime has so far declined to comment on the series.