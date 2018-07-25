EXCLUSIVE: Wu-Tang Clan member and filmmaker RZA and Eric Roberts will co-star opposite Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney, and Melora Walters in Hard Luck Love Song. The Americana music-inspired indie hails from Synthetic Pictures and Dime Box Entertainment with Justin Corsbie attached to direct from a script he co-wrote with Craig Ugoretz.

The film is based on singer-songwriter Todd Snider’s song Just Like Old Times from his 2006 album The Devil You Know. It follows Jesse (Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour, who finds himself at an existential crossroads as his bad decisions catch up with him. His world spins into further upheaval after a chance encounter with Carla (Bush), an old flame.

RZA will play Louis, has an emotional hold on Carla, and even though he comes to Jesse’s aid, he doesn’t want to let Carla out of their complicated relationship. Roberts is Skip, is a grizzled bar doorman who looks out for Carla and offers advice to Jesse.

Production is currently underway in Los Angeles. Allison Smith, Douglas Matejka and Corsbie are producing along with exec producers Peter Scalettar and Christian Monti.

RZA is coming off his directing duties on Cut Throat City, a New Orleans heist thriller that stars Wesley Snipes and Terrance Howard. Other upcoming projects include Blood Brothers and Black Samurai.

Roberts, an Oscar nominee for his performance in Runaway Train, can next been seen in Head Full of Honey, with Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer, and Nick Nolte.

RZA is repped by WME while Roberts is a client of Sovereign Talent Group, Cultivate Entertainment, and Miles Anthony Associates in the UK.