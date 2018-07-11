After 25 years as a talent agent, the past six at ICM Partners, Ruthanne Secunda is leaving the representation side of the business to become a producer. I hear Secunda told the ICM Partners leadership in June of her intention to leave. She announced her decision to her colleagues Tuesday afternoon when she began to inform her clients.

Secunda will be a full-time producer and not a manager-producer. She still plans to work with some of her clients and already has been packaging projects with them to sell. I hear her contract is up early next year but she had asked to be released a little earlier so she can be up and running for the broadcast pitch season this summer.

ICM Partners

“There has never been a more dynamic, exciting or prolific time to be in the content-creation business,” said Secunda. “Producing is a natural extension of the skills and relationships I have developed over 25 years as an agent. This is a decision I have been contemplating for a long time. and it just got to the point where I said if not now when? I am jumping in immediately and plan to be developing series for the 2019-20 season. I want to thank everyone at ICM for six great years and for helping me make this an easy transition.”

It is not clear yet whether Secunda would team up with a former client as a producing partner or would enter a first-look/overall deal with a production company or studio. She currently is transitioning her clients at ICM Partners, which include Julie Bowen, Lucy Liu, Lucy Hale, Piper Perabo, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Bibb, Taye Diggs, Ioan Gruffudd, Poppy Montgomery and Marcia Gay Harden.

“Ruthanne has been an incredibly valuable team player for ICM for many years,” said ICM Partners Talent Department Heads Lorrie Bartlett, Dar Rollins and Adam Schweitzer. “Although we hate to see her go, we are already sitting down with her to discuss plans to package and develop series with her. There is no doubt in our minds she will be a very successful producer.”

Before joining ICM Partners six years ago, Secunda was at UTA. She began her career at Abrams Artists in New York. In addition to her day job as an agent, for the past 18 years, Secunda has headed up Much Love Animal Rescue.