The second season of its scripted original drama Snatch starring Rupert Grint returns to Sony Crackle on Sept. 13, with all 10 episodes available for streaming.

The series takes viewers to Spain’s Costa del Sol and follows the Hill Gang on the lam in a fight to save their fortune and their lives.

This season, Hills run afoul of the local kingpin and find themselves pressed into the malevolent crime boss’ service. The heroes attempt to outsmart their enemies even as they take over the town.

Grint, best-know for his role as Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter film franchise, returns as the utterly posh, Charlie Cavendish-Scott, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Luke Pasqualino (Skins, The Borgias) as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens, Honeytrap) as Billy Ayres, Phoebe Dynevor (The Village, Dickensian) as Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey (The Infiltrator, Primeval) as Lily Hill, Tamer Hassan (House Red) as Hate ‘Em and Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible II, Desperate Housewives,) as Vic Hill.

New to this season are Spanish actors Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Hovik Keuchkerian (Assassin’s Creed, The Night Manager) and Tristan Ulloa (Farinia: Snow on the Atlantic).

The series, which is loosely based on the film of the same name, is executive produced by Alex De Rakoff, who also serves as writer and showrunner, Aaron Ginsburg, William Green and Rupert Grint. New this season are directors Kevin Connolly, Tom Dey (Failure to Launch, Shanghai Noon) and Luis Prieto (The Oath, Kidnap).

Sony Crackle is a free, ad-supported streaming service that combines original programming with curated library titles.