RuPaul is heading to daytime TV. The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race is shooting a talk show pilot for Telepictures, the syndication production arm of Warner Bros., Deadline has confirmed.

The show will feature RuPaul bringing his positive, fun, energetically unique point of view as he interviews celebrities, plays games, gives insider beauty and glam tips and dishes on all things pop culture. It’s being targeted for a 2019 launch. The news was first reported by Variety.

RuPaul’s Drag Race recently wrapped its 10th season on VH1. RuPaul’s other projects in the works include AJ and the Queen, a new original comedy series for Netflix in which he will star, as well as write and executive produce with Michael Patrick King. He also has teamed with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder on a half-hour dramedy based on his life, which is in development at Hulu.