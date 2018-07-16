Tommie, Chuckie and his pals are coming back — on both TV and the big screen. Viacom’s Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have set a revival of the iconic kids series Rugrats with a 26-episode order from Nickelodeon and a live-action film featuring CGI characters from Paramount Players. Both the TV series and the movie will include new adventures with the famous characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, and will also introduce a new world of characters.

Original series creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return to the new series as executive producers. Rugrats the series will be produced in Burbank, California, with production already underway.

The Rugrats movie will be written by David A. Goodman and is set to be released on November 13, 2020 by Paramount Players, the division of Paramount Pictures that develops and produces co-branded feature films with Viacom’s flagship cable networks. Rugrats is the seventh film to come out of the cross-company initiative, launched at the beginning of 3017.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO, Viacom Media Networks; and Interim President, Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Paramount Players

Added Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players, “Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans. Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

Rugrats focuses on a group of toddlers, Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, twins Phil and Lil DeVille, and Angelica Pickles, and their day-to-day lives that became adventures in their imaginations. The original Rugrats series launched in August of 1991 and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products, three hit theatrical releases and cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years, earning four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This will be the fourth Rugrats movie, joining The Rugrats Movie (1998), which introduced Tommy’s younger brother Dil, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000), which introduced Kimi and Kira, and Rugrats Go Wild, a crossover film with fellow Klasky Csupo series The Wild Thornberrys, released in 2003.

Rugrats joins the recently announced return of Blue’s Clues as the latest classic original series Nickelodeon is reviving. Nickelodeon produced and aired an all-new Hey Arnold! special in 2017, and has announced the return of two more beloved titles as forthcoming specials: Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim. Along with MTV, it has been among the most active Viacom networks in bringing back well known series as part of the new Viacom mandate.

Goodman is repped by UTA and Fourth Wall Management.