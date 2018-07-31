Rudy Giuliani has been on an interesting journey in the past couple of weeks (some may even argue months). As Donald Trump’s lawyer, he has spoken out about former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and his statements haven’t been consistent. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert illustrated it in a way that everyone can understand: via the lovable Lord of the Rings character Smeagol/Gollum.

The Late Show posted a video saying, “Rudy Giuliani’s self-contradictory statements on Michael Cohen are absolutely…PRECIOUS.” The video is set up with a voiceover that says, “And now, Rudy Giuliani versus Rudy Giuliani on Michael Cohen.”

It then goes into Smeagol/Gollum (with Giuliani’s voice) arguing with a reflection of Giuliani as we hear the former New York City mayor say contradictory statements about Cohen. The video is obviously a spoof on the Smeagol/Gollum character from the LOTR franchise, who we often see arguing with himself whilst trying to make major life decisions and pining after that gosh darn ring.

The video comes after Giuliani has been slamming media about coverage of the Cohen tapes and after he mysteriously posted the word “You” on Twitter, which led to a collection of memes, GIFs, and jokes that kept social media entertained on Sunday.

Watch the video of Giuliani debating himself below.