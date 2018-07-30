Donald Trump’s star attorney Rudy Giuliani took to on Saturday night to attacking press in regards to the Michael Cohen tapes. The following morning, he hopped back on Twitter and posted the word “You.” Whether or not it was an accident, Twitter users didn’t waste any time to make it a fun fill-in-the-blank game to figure out what he meant.

The most popular response has been from rapper Soulja Boy who responded “Crank That Soulja Boy” in reference to his 2007 song. CNN correspondent Jake Tapper joined in on the fun, responding to Giuliani with a video of “You Make Me Feel Brand New” by The Stylistics.

Like Tapper and Soulja Boy, others thought that he was starting to post lyrics to a song. One user continued Giuliani’s tweet with lyrics from Alanis Morisette’s “You Oughta Know” and another helped him out by posting lyrics to Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”. Many others thought that he was starting to sing the lyrics from Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”.

You — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 29, 2018

Soon, Twitter was filled with GIFs, Memes, and snark with Giuliani’s mysterious tweet as a punchline. Perhaps the tweet wasn’t an accident because Giuliani still hasn’t deleted it from his feed. He followed it up with a plug for his appearances on Fox and Face The Nation on CBS.

Read more tweets below.

Crank That Soulja Boy https://t.co/6S1ri1Z2vS — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) July 29, 2018

Fredo, i know it was https://t.co/vN0motj2rK — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 29, 2018

Who's smarter than Rudy Giuliani? https://t.co/dzYVG2mRHU — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) July 29, 2018

you you oughta know — Dan Frommer (@fromedome) July 29, 2018

wanna be startin’ somethin’? — Jamie Freeman (@jamiefreeman) July 29, 2018