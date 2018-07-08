Besides a couple of retweets and a tweet congratulating Trump on making “peace” in North Korea and Iran, Roseanne Barr has come taken to Twitter to address the aftermath of the controversy that has taken her on this rocky journey of disgrace.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” she tweeted. “I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

No word yet on which TV show she will appear, but she did give us an image of her new hairdo for us to focus on while we wait.

Barr was recently on Rabbi Shumley Boteach’s podcast, where she unpacked the events of the past month including the canceling of her show due to her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett in May. But amidst her tearful apology and admitting that she didn’t get “paid off” after the cancellation of her show, she said that “inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen.”

She said, “I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things.” She added, “I’ve almost accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”

Perhaps the TV offer is this big interview. And it also should be noted that this interview comes the week of the Emmy nominations, which will be announced Thursday.

In any case, Roseanne may not be returning to ABC, but the network has given a 10-episode series order to The Conners (working title), a spinoff of Roseanne, for fall 2018. The spinoff will take over the Tuesday 8 PM slot on the ABC schedule replacing Barr’s titular sitcom.