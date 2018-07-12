Nobody really expected the self-destructing Roseanne star herself to receive any Emmy nomination treats today after her racist rants and the ABC’s subsequent cancellation of the revival. However, TV Academy voters who snubbed Roseanne Barr went for rewarding an old favorite and a newcomer for the blue-collar comedy on Thursday with recognition for Laurie Metcalf and Editing.

Nothing for John Goodman or Sara Gilbert, both of whom will be back this fall for the salvaged The Conners spinoff that the Disney-owned network is putting on to replace ratings-busting Rossanne. Past Emmy winner Goodman — who landed seven consecutive noms for the original series but never won for that role — might find himself in double TV Academy glory down the line if HBO orders The Righteous Gemstones pilot to series.

With the vile tweets from the on-again/off-again remorseful Barr, the show’s pulled plug and abandoned Roseanne FYC campaign, perhaps the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nom for Metcalf appears more connected to the recent Tony winner than to the show that was sunk by scandal. In congratulating the three-time Emmy winner and Lady Bird Oscar nominee this morning, ABC barely mentioned the show in its shout-out to Metcalf getting recognized again for her work as the Jackie Harris character:

Congratulations to Laurie Metcalf on her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Roseanne! #EmmyNoms pic.twitter.com/YSyXp2aQDo — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) July 12, 2018

Although ABC was silent about Barr herself today, the network couldn’t shut up about the show just a few months ago.

Having debuted on March 27 to controversy for its pro-Donald Trump slant and huge numbers for an overjoyed ABC, the four-time Emmy-winning Roseanne looked to have nominations locked all around. Producers Carsey-Werner submitted Barr’s name for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category along with Goodman’s, Metcalf, Gilbert and others in early May.

The submissions came weeks before the TV Academy deadline and before the online tirade by Barr against former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that led to the May 29 implosion of the much-watched revival. Having boasted about the show’s success at its May 15 upfront presentation, ABC formally cancelled Roseanne’s FYC efforts on May 29 too. Although a few remnants slipped through the cracks, the network did not put the show itself up for formal contention with the TV Academy.

Having snagged a nomination anyway, Metcalf now finds herself up against a new generation of talent who were teens or younger during Roseanne’s initial run in the late 1980s and 1990s. Also up in the Supporting Comedy category along with Metcalf are Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein, GLOW’s Betty Gilpin and past winner Megan Mullally of Will & Grace and SNL’s Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant individually.

The biggest shocker of all, of course, would be if Metcalf won for what is her fifth nomination as Jackie at the September 17 ceremony hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che. That would be a speech to hear regarding who and what she does mention and who and what she doesn’t.

The Outstanding Multi Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series nomination also announced today is the first for Brian Schnuckel. It specifies his work on the 10th season’s fifth episode “Darlene v. David.” That episode was penned by co-showrunner Bruce Helford, who is coming back for The Conners this fall.