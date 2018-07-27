UPDATED with video: In a rambling one-hour interview, Roseanne Barr took Sean Hannity’s suggestion that she address directly address former President Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett for having tweeted about her: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes ha a baby=VJ”.

“If she’s watching, I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist,” Barr said, looking straight at the camera and addressing Jarrett, in case she was watching.

“Because it wasn’t. It was political. I’m sorry for the misunderstand that caused, my ill-worded tweet. And, you know, I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that. And for that I apologize.

“I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything about an entire race of people, which I think 30 years of my work can attest to,” Barr continued.

“Plus, I’d tell her she’s got to get a new haircut. Seriously,” she added.

Hannity needs to update his barbershop-quartet hairstyle too, the comic threw in, telling him to stop parting his hair in the middle.

Hannity reminded her to tell viewers she had sent the tweet at 2:30 AM. “You were on Ambien,” that she had been drinking, and that, “you once said to Larry King you suffer from multiple personality disorder.”

“I don’t suffer from it any more,” Barr corrected. “I enjoy it.”

“You also once said you take three kinds of anti-depressants every day,” Hannity persevered.

Just two, she corrected again, plus blood pressure medication.

In her first interview since sending the tweet that cost her a hit sitcom revival, Barr told the Fox News Channel star she’s had a very hard time, even on the show.

“How would you like it to be sitting in a room with 25 people who think Trump is the worst thing that’s ever happened to the United States,” she said of her time on ABC’s Roseanne redux. “Could you do your job?” she asked Hannity.

“Happens to me every day,” Hannity responded.

“In your circle?” Barr said, surprised. “People that work on your show?”

“There’s plenty of people around here who disagree with every word I say, and hate what I stand for, absolutely,” Hannity said, threatening to become the more interesting part of this interview.

“I hate everyone equally,” Roseanne said, wresting the spotlight back. “Everybody deserves to be joked about.”

ABC dropped Barr in May, shortly after she posted that tweet about Jarrett.

“Abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey said in describing Barr’s tweet and announcing the show’s cancellation just days after Barr headlined the network’s upfront presentation. (ABC subsequently ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called The Conners after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation.)

Barr told Hannity that her contract stipulated she would have 24 hours to clean up any tweets, to protect her from herself. That did not happen, she said.

The stand up comic turned sitcom star has insisted that she thought Jarrett was white and that she is not a racist. In a recent YouTube video, she screamed, “I thought the b*tch was white!”

Oh Hannity’s primetime show, as in her YouTube video, Barr said she had apologized to ABC execs after her racist tweet, and offered to go on The View or some other ABC program to explain and apologize. “Instead, what happened, about 40 minutes after that, my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out, and I was labeled a racist,” she said on her YouTube video.

“Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple: Because I voted for Donald Trump, and that is not allowed in Hollywood.”