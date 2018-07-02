UPDATED with additional quotes: In a series of interviews on Rabbi Shumley Boteach’s podcast, Roseanne Barr unpacked the events of the past month including the cancelling of her show due to her racist tweeting behavior. But amidst her tearful apology and admitting that she didn’t get “paid off” after the cancellation of her show, she said that “inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen.”

Barr said, “I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things.” She added, “I’ve almost accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”

EARLIER: Last week, Roseanne Barr was a guest Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast and the cancelling of her ABC sitcom after she wrote a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett in May. During the interview, she gave a tearful apology and it continues in a second interview with Rabbi Schuley.

Barr addressed more of the ramifications of her Twitter behavior saying, “I didn’t ask to be paid off, I asked for nothing. I just step away for that because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.” Before the sitcom’s cancellation, she was earning $250,000 an episode.

Many already know that Barr said that Jarrett looked like “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.” Even though Barr claims she thought Jarrett was white, the Apes reference is clearly a racist slur against Black people. With that and the Muslim reference, Barr saw plenty of backlash. That being said, she addressed her working relationship with Jayden Rey, the eight-year-old Black actress that played her on-screen granddaughter on the revival of her show.

“I was very upset about hurting things that I care about and hurting people that I care about,” she said on the podcast, which is scheduled to air Monday. “Specifically, the little girl who played by granddaughter. She is African American and she loved me and I loved her.”

She added, “I did not want her, I did not want her to not have a job because she’s great. I did not want her to think badly of Jewish people and me specifically.”

Barr, who is Jewish, said of the controversial tweet: “I didn’t mean what they think I meant.”

She continued to apologize, her ignorance and said “I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there’s no excuse. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses.”