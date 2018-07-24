It didn’t take long for Roseanne Barr to speak out about James Gunn getting fired from Disney after tasteless social media jokes about rape and pedophilia from the filmmaker resurfaced after a decade. The actress-comedian took to Twitter to let the world know that she was not happy that Gunn is receiving support.

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes – as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand,” she tweeted.

As we all know, Barr was fired by ABC after she wrote a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. She was booted from the revival of her show and has since been on a bizarre apology/non-apology tour from podcasts and self-made YouTube videos. Considering the circumstances, Barr is not pleased with all the Gunn love. It also should be noted that Gunn and Barr both worked for Disney which adds more salt to her wound.

Gunn has since apologized for the tweets and has accepted Disney’s decision. In the wake of his firing many have come to his support including Guardians stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and his brother Sean Gunn. His friend Bobcat Goldthwait has even requested his voice be removed from the “World of Color” attraction at Disneyland.

To irk Barr even more, there is a change.org petition that has been gaining traction since it was announced that Gunn was fired from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It has since raked in over 270,000 signature so far, surpassing its goal of 200,000.

The Grey director Joe Carnahan has retweeted the petition while many other actors and filmmakers such as Patton Oswalt and Fede Alvarez have thrown Gunn plenty of support.

