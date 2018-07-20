Roseanne Barr now says ABC canceled her show because she voted for Donald Trump “that that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

Barr sent this message via video at what she calls “my own studio, where I’m able to speak for myself to my fellow and sister Americans without the filter of the biased media.” Because she is not being interviewed by anyone, there is no one to point out ABC was aware she had voted for Donald Trump when they ordered the Roseanne revival in the first place, and was still aware of it when the network announced they were picking it up for a second season.

The video claiming she’s being persecuted for having voted for Trump follows another video Barr sent out earlier today, in which she, yet again, addresses the racist tweet about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that caused ABC to cancel her show.

ABC has since ordered a comedy series called The Conners that will feature the other Roseanne cast members but on which Barr will have no involvement.

ABC announced in June it was cancelling the revival of Roseanne hours after her tweet describing Jarrett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

Reaction to the tweet,with the show’s stars including executive producer Sara Gilbert calling it “abhorrent” and Wanda Sykes, who served as a writer and consulting producer, saying she wouldn’t return for the new season.

In the days that followed, Barr would offer various explanations, saying the tweet was a condemnation of antisemitism, the tweet had been written when she was on Ambien, among other things.

Today, in her video, Barr claimed that “when ABC called and asked me to explain my ‘egregious and unforgivable tweet’” – she made air-quotes with her hands – “I told them I thought Valerie Jarrett was white. And I also said I am willing to go on The View, Jimmy Kimmel, or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience.”

“Instead, what happened was, about 40 minutes after that, my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out and I was labeled a racist. Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple. It’s because I voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

Barr also issued an earlier video today, again insisting the tweet had been an attempt to talk about “the Iran deal.” Added a clearly agitated Barr, “I thought the bitch was white!”