Robots are gearing up and ready to bring their fight to America. The popular series Robot Wars is set to make its U.S. premiere on Science Channel Wednesday, August 8 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series will feature the top robot combat teams from around the world in an enormous bulletproof fighting arena that contains dangerous hazards such as fire, spikes, the flipper and the iconic pit. 40 teams will enter but only one will take the trophy for Robot Wars supremacy.

Not only do the robot teams battle it out against each other, they also must avoid the intimidating House Robots, which are three times heavier than the competition’s robots. The House Robots named Sir Killalot, Matilda, Shunt and Dead Metal will destroy anything that strays into their Corner Patrol Zone and will show no mercy.

Robot Wars aired nine seasons from 1998-2004 before returning to BBC2 in 2016. It is produced by Mentorn Scotland and SJP Media. Christine Nussbaum serves as producer for Science Channel.