“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” House of Cards star Robin Wright told Today show’s Savannah Guthrie in very statesman-like responses to jettisoned co-star Kevin Spacey, fired last fall after accusations of past sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Breaking her silence in an interview conducted just before three more allegations were made against Spacey, Wright focused on how thankful the rest of the show cast is that they get to complete the series “as planned.”

Asked if it was the right call to jettison Spacey from the Netflix political soap, Wright answered, “I don’t know how to comment on that. But I think at that time, the shock was so intense all over the nation for many reasons, many stories many people. I think that everybody felt it was respectful to back off.”

Any red flags, Guthrie wondered. “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut,” Wright answered. “I didn’t know the man…I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

“We were co-workers, we weren’t never socialized outside of work,” Wright also said of her relationship with the actor.

“He was so great with me. Never disrespectful to me. That’s my personal experience,” she said, telling Guthrie, “That is the only thing I feel I have the right to talk about.”

The Today show co-host persisted, wondered if Wright had reached out to Spacey; Wright insisted she has no idea how to reach him and has not heard from him.

The interview marks the first time Wright has spoken publicly about the former House of Cards star who was jettisoned from the Netflix political drama after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the end of Season 5, Spacey’s Frank Underwood had resigned as POTUS and Wright’s First Lady Claire stepped in to be leader of the free world. Six season production got suspended last October when people began going public with their Spacey allegations, leading to his ouster.

Joining the cast for the abbreviated eight-episode new season: Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern.