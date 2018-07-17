Monday night’s premiere of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind drew more than one million viewers on HBO’s main channel, the highest performing Monday night documentary in 12 years, according to the premium cabler.

That is the best performance for a Monday night docu premiere on HBO since When The Levees Broke Pt. 1 & 2, which drew 1.74 million viewers on August 21, 2006, and is the highest overall viewership for a documentary debut since the January 2017 premiere of Bright Lights, which aired on a Saturday night, with 1.55 million viewers.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is an intimate portrait of Williams, told largely by the comedian himself, examining his life, career, and what drove him to give voice to the characters in his mind.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber, Zak Williams and others.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is directed by Marina Zenovich, produced by Alex Gibney and Shirel Kozak, with executive producers Sheila Nevins, David Steinberg, Kristen Vaurio, and Zenovich.