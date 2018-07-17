Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Summit Entertainment’s Robin Hood, its updated take on the legendary bandit of Sherwood Forest that stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson.

From this look, the film directed by Peaky Blinders helmer Otto Bathurst dives head-first into the “steals from the rich” part of the tale with a heist/buddy-movie vibe after Robin of Loxley (Egerton), war-hardened from fighting in the Crusades, comes back home to find it rife with corruption and evil personified by the Sheriff of Nottingham (Mendelsohn).

Spurred and trained by his Moorish commander Little John (Foxx) — “You were a lord, but now you get to become a thief, and I’m going to show you how,” he tells Robin — they form a band of outlaws and plan an epic heist of the royal treasury in a revolt against the corrupt British crown.

Hewson plays Maid Marian, and Tim Minchin (as Friar Tuck) and Jamie Dornan (as Will Scarlet) co-star in the pic, written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way produced with Safehouse Pictures in association with Thunder Roads Films.

The film hits theaters November 21, the day before Thanksgiving.

Check out the trailer above.