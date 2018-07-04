Refresh for latest…: As word spreads of the passing of venerable cinematographer Robby Muller, collaborators and admirers are paying tribute on social media. Dutchman Müller died Tuesday in Amsterdam after a long illness. His last full feature was Michael Winterbottom’s 24 Hour Party People in 2002, which followed a celebrated career that included multiple collaborations with Wim Wenders and Jim Jarmusch on such movies as Paris, Texas and Down By Law. He also shot William Friedkin’s To Live And Die In L.A. which is getting a lot of attention today.

MGM Jarmusch was among those to react to Müller’s death, writing, “Without him, I don’t think I would know anything about filmmaking.” See below for more reactions and tributes.

Thank you for all you gave us Robby Müller. You helped me love cinema.

RIP — Ted Hope (@TedHope) July 4, 2018

RIP the great DP Robby Muller. From PARIS TEXAS to SAINT JACK to REPO MAN to TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA he was a hero of mine. An artist. pic.twitter.com/HuMjJ2t7H4 — Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) July 4, 2018

Beloved cinematographer Robby Müller forever altered the landscape of cinematography & created some of cinema’s most enduring images. From the back roads of Germany to the expanses of the American Southwest, he transformed the everyday into the extraordinary like no one else. pic.twitter.com/kQkj56yhxY — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) July 4, 2018

We're very sad to hear about the passing of cinematographer Robby Müller, 'master of light', who collaborated with Jim Jarmusch, Wim Wenders, Sally Potter and William Friedkin to create some of the most striking images in all of cinema. https://t.co/4ptTK65NKp — BFI (@BFI) July 4, 2018

RIP Robby Müller. No one shot Los Angeles (or anywhere, really) quite like you pic.twitter.com/oYnlj3x1lZ — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) July 4, 2018

My one lapse into out-and-out Fan Culture was attempting to re-stage one of the most heartbreaking shots in the history of cinema, composed by Robby Müller at the end of Paris, Texas. Got the time of day a bit wrong. pic.twitter.com/3bFvpICwHS — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) July 4, 2018

tristesse totale devant la disparition de Robby Muller — JeanLabadie (@LabadieLePacte) July 4, 2018

If he only shot these four films, he would have been amazing. But he has 65+ other credits as well. RIP Robby Muller pic.twitter.com/JRT4EGHume — Mayfair Theatre (@mayfairtheatre) July 4, 2018