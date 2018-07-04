Refresh for latest…: As word spreads of the passing of venerable cinematographer Robby Muller, collaborators and admirers are paying tribute on social media. Dutchman Müller died Tuesday in Amsterdam after a long illness. His last full feature was Michael Winterbottom’s 24 Hour Party People in 2002, which followed a celebrated career that included multiple collaborations with Wim Wenders and Jim Jarmusch on such movies as Paris, Texas and Down By Law. He also shot William Friedkin’s To Live And Die In L.A. which is getting a lot of attention today.
Jarmusch was among those to react to Müller’s death, writing, “Without him, I don’t think I would know anything about filmmaking.” See below for more reactions and tributes.