In a mid-six against seven-figure rights deal, Studio 8 has made a deal to build a movie around Prophet, the Image Comics character hatched by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. The aim is to build a franchise around John Prophet, a DNA enhanced super-soldier placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission only to awaken prematurely in the present, searching for a mission that does not exist. The ruthless berserker must find his humanity.

Image Comics

Liefeld will produce with Adrian Askarieh (Hitman) and Brooklyn Weaver (Out of the Furnace).

Prophet originated in Leifeld’s Youngblood, and grew into a series of his own in 1993. He cross pollinated with another Liefeld creation, Cable, who was just played by Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2 and who will be part of Fox’s X-Force franchise launch that Drew Goddard is writing to direct. It’s all based on the comic characters created by Leifeld, who just made a massive deal with Netflix for his Extreme Universe pool of superhero characters to be used in franchise creations creatively overseen by Akiva Goldsman.

John Hyde and Terissa Kelton will also be involved in producing capacities and John Graham & Guy Danella are overseeing for Studio 8, Jeff Robinov’s Sony-based company that launches its first homegrown films this summer in the August 17 Albert Hughes-directed Alpha and the September 14 Yann Demange-directed White Boy Rick.

Liefeld is repped by WME, Energy Entertainment and Attorney Greg Gellman.