A new lawyer is headed to Riverdale. Penelope Ann Miller has been cast play district attorney Ms. Wright in the upcoming third season of the CW series.

The casting hints to the potential fate of Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), who was hauled off to jail at the end of Season 2 after being framed by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) for the murder of a Shadow Lake resident named Cassidy. The savvy, eloquent Ms. Wright is the prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie’s case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime. And Archie’s freedom will hang in the balance.

Stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan, as well as exec producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, made their way to Hall H for the final day of San Diego’s Comic-con convention.

During the panel, which was led by Kelly Ripa, Aguirre-Sacasa teased at the addition of more characters from the Archie Comics universe. “Gladys [Jones] and Jellybean [Jones] are coming around episode 8 or 9.”

Next season will feature a three month time jump with the students of Riverdale High entering their Junior year.

“We’re going to try to infuse the season with a lot more high school stuff with all the crime, drama, and mystery,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “We’re going to talk about the SAT, applying to colleges, advisors, all that stuff.”

Also expect a flashback episode with the kids playing the parents, another musical episode, and more deaths. “This is Riverdale, people are going down,” exclaimed Perry.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers.

Miller is known for her most recent starring roles in Lifetime’s New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell and Sundance winner The Birth of a Nation. She also starred in Awakenings, alongside Robert De Niro and Robin Williams, Oscar best picture winner The Artist and Carlito’s Way, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Her TV credits include TNT’s Men of a Certain Age and ABC’s American Crime and Mistresses.

Riverdale premieres its third season Wednesday, October 10 on the CW.