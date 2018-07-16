EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough has signed with CAA for agency representation. The actress, who was previously with WME, recently wrapped filming Wash Westmoreland’s The Earthquake Bird, starring alongside Alicia Vikander in a Tokyo-set female-driven noir thriller, which is set up at Netflix.

Keough, who is the granddaughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, can be seen in a number of Steven Soderbergh projects, including her breakthrough role in The Girlfriend Experience, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, as well as Magic Mike and Logan Lucky. She also starred in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road and Andrea Arnold’s critically acclaimed American Honey.

Up next, appears in Under The Silverlake from director David Robert Mitchell, Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold The Dark, and The House That Jack Built.

In addition, Keough recently launched her production company, Felix Culpa, with partner Gina Gammell. Among their upcoming slate is a film adaptation of Lydia Millet’ New York Times bestseller Sweet Lamb of Heaven: A Novel, which Keough is also set to star in.

Keough continues to be managed by Thor Bradwell at Thirty Three Management and attorney Steve Warren.