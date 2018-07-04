Italian crime series Gomorrah has garnered acclaim from critics and public alike. Count Ricky Gervais as one of its biggest fans.

The Office star has previously lauded the series on Twitter and earlier this week he stopped by the set of the fourth season, which has been shooting in London. In a video posted by Gomorrah star Salvatore Esposito, who plays crime boss Gennaro Savastano, Gervais called the production “the best show in the world.”

“Now I have to go and kill Ricky,” joked Esposito in a nod to the series’ high body count.

Just to clarify, Gervais will not appear in the fourth season. He attended set as an admiring guest.

The latest season wrapped the London leg of its shoot yesterday and will now head back to Italy to complete filming. As we revealed earlier this year, this is the first time the show has shot in the UK capital.

Produced by Italian stalwarts Cattleya, Fandango and Sky Italia in partnership with German powerhouse Beta Film, the drama about the Neapolitan mafia has been a big ratings hit for Sky and has sold globally for Beta. The fourth season is likely to air in Europe next spring. Sundance TV has U.S. rights and will announce the third season date soon. The show has also aired stateside on Netflix.