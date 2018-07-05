EXCLUSIVE: Cast is now set for Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix Original comedy series After Life, which is under way in London.

Joining Gervais are Downton Abbey and Doctor Who star Penelope Wilton, Harry Potter and Game Of Thrones star David Bradley, Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), and Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (all from David Brent: Life On The Road).

Gervais is creator and will star in, direct and executive-produce the series which is about Tony (Gervais), a man with a seemingly perfect life. However, after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a super power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

Charlie Hanson, who previously worked with Gervais on Derek and Extras, is on board as an executive producer. Netflix has ordered six half-hour episodes of the new Brit-fronted series, which has come together quickly after being revealed just a couple of months ago.

Gervais said, “This cast combines the best of the new breed of great British comedy talent with some of the wonderful alumni of my previous shows.”

The series order continues Gervais’ relationship with the streaming giant. Netflix previously released pic Special Correspondents in 2016, as well as The Office spinoff movie David Brent: Life on the Road and Derek. Earlier this year, Netflix released the comedian’s stand up special Humanity and has a deal in place to release a second special further down the line.