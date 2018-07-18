EXCLUSIVE: Dan Harmon is a pretty busy guy; the Community creator is working on 70 episodes of his Adult Swim series Rick and Morty and is penning a script for a TV remake of Kurt Vonnegut’s novel Sirens of Titan. He’s now moving into music.

Harmon is exec producing a comedy rap album by comedian Rob Tanchum. The album, Disturbed, Depressed, Inadequate is a concept album from the New Yorker, who caught Harmon’s eye after setting one of the latter’s long-running jokes to song and tweeting it at him.

The record sees Tanchum play a depressed loser from Earth, who is abducted by alien scientists, played by Harmon and Jeff Davis, who probe his unconscious mind and extract a concept album of self-loathing, id-driven rap songs. The title of the album comes from one of George Costanza’s outbursts on Seinfeld, after he is coldly rejected by yet another date, and it features vocal samples from Jason Alexander’s Costanza from season four of Seinfeld, as well as samples from Reggie Watts.

The album came about after Tanchum, a longtime fan of the Harmontown podcast, tweeted an original rap song to Dan Harmon called F**ed Yo Mama, a reference to one of the many freestyle rap bits Dan Harmon does on Harmontown. Harmontown co-host Davis, who originally saw the tweet, played Rob’s entire rap on Harmontown for Dan, who loved the song and asked to meet Rob.

It will be released on August 21 via Harmon’s indie Starburns Industries’ own spin-off SBI Press. It will be available via Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, as well as on cassette tape, which will contain 35 minutes of bonus material including alien outtakes from Dan Harmon and Jeff Davis, a 10 minute improv scene with Rob and Dan and 15 minutes of Dan insulting Rob to his face. The team will host an album release party at Union Hall in Brooklyn on August 23.

“He could just keep going forever, he’s like tapioca pudding,” said Harmon. Davis added, “It’s good stuff. It’s about his own maniac high anxieties and weird cathexes and it’s beautifully written.”