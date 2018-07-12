Rhea Perlman, Pam Grier, and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why) have joined Poms, the comedy starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver, which is in production in Atlanta. Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan and Bruce McGill are part of the cast for the film, which Sierra/Affinity is producing and financing.also

The pic is about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community, proving that you’re never too old to ‘bring it!’

Kelly McCormick, Alex Saks, Mad as Birds Films’ Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, Sean Marley and Rose Pictures’ Rose Ganguzza are also producing the project. Keaton, Sierra/Affinity’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg and Will Greenfield serve as executive producers.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and co-repping U.S. rights with Endeavor Content.

Weston is repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment; Grier by TalentWorks; Somerville by PH Entertainment Group; Boe by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Pallas Management Group; Tahan by Paradigm Talent Agency; McGill by Stone Manners Salners Agency; Perlman by Innovative.