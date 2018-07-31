The numbers are in for the first installment of the six-part documentary Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which aired Monday on Paramount Network and BET. The two-net bow drew 1.2M viewers in Live+Same day

Paramount Network

The rating was about evenly split between the sister Viacom nets: BET drew a .39 among persons 18-49 and Paramount Network got a .31. Part 2 airs at 10 PM Monday. Produced by Shawn Carter and the Cinemart Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story that recounts the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed in 2012, and whose death gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement. Trayvon Martin was an unarmed 17-year old African

American high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member in Sanford, FL,. where he was visiting a friend with his father. George Zimmerman was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge utilizing Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law, claiming he shot Martin in self-defense.

The fatal encounter between Martin and Zimmerman and the subsequent trial polarized the nation, sparking outrage and protests and shining an unforgiving light on issues including race, politics, power, money and, gun control.

Exec producers are Carter, Mike Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, Nick Sandow, David C. Glasser, Chachi Senior, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Furst and Nason also co-directws the series.