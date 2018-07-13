EXCLUSIVE: Robert Specland, the Black List scribe who has just come aboard to pen the UFC origin film Gracie, has been hired to write Reincarnation Type, a thriller in the works from Bad Robot and Bristol Automotive. The logline is under wraps, but the producers’ research on reincarnation inspired a character-based thriller in the vein of The Sixth Sense. Specland’s take on the material sparked the deal.

Specland penned the 2015 Black List script Nyad about the famed swimmer Diana Nyad, and then The Impossible War, about Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin’s race against the clock and each other to find a polio cure. The latter pic is in the works with Black Bear Pictures financing and producing with Pacific View Management & Production.

Gracie, a drama that will tell the story of how the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Rorion Gracie co-founded the UFC as a way to give traction to a new martial arts form, is set up at Mandalay Sports Media through its IMG joint venture. Producers are MSM’s Mike Tollin and Mason Gordon, and Mark Ciardi and Gordon Gray.

Specland, who also has a legal drama with Neal Baer set up at 20th Century Fox TV, is repped by UTA, Peter Dealbert of Pacific View Management and Felker Toczek.