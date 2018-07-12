Regina King hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to Emmy nominations despite switching shows. For the fourth year in a row, the actress was recognized by the Television Academy, and for the first time in the lead acting category for best actress in a limited series or movie for her role in the Netflix crime drama, Seven Seconds.

Even with three nominations and two consecutive wins for her performance in American Crime, Regina King felt anxious leading into today’s nomination. “With four or five hundred shows out there that can be Emmy contenders, it’s so easy to fall through the cracks so I don’t take this lightly,” she told Deadline.

Seven Seconds tackles dark topics, much like American Crime, like racism, police violence, and other social justice issues. “As an artist, you have the ability to use your art to move the needle.. to have the opportunity to let my artistry do that is a blessing,” said King. “I’m a face for 1000s of mothers, unfortunately. It’s sad that I can even say that. But I am representing all of them. That was a big responsibility to me.”

King touched on the continued importance of the TV Academy recognizing stories like this as well as other diverse content. “The more we see things, the more things are talked about, the more power you gain.”