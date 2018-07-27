Comedy writer-producer Regina Hicks has entered a two-year overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television. Under the pact, she will co-showrun the studio’s new Apple animated series Central Park alongside co-creators Loren Bouchard and Josh Gad.

Central Park, which Apple landed in March in a competitive situation with a two-season, 26-episode, straight-to-series order, tells the story of a how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world. The series comes from Bob’s Burgers creator/executive producer Bouchard, who co-wrote it with Bob’s Burgers‘ executive producer Nora Smith and actor-writer Gad (Frozen). The show’s voice cast includes Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. In addition to the Emmy-winning Fox/20th TV Bob’s Burgers animated TV series, Bouchard is working on a Bob’s Burgers Fox movie, set for release in 2020.

“Loren’s on fire right now between Bob’s the series, Bob’s the feature, and this very funny show he created with the wildly talented Josh Gad and Nora Smith,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “Marci [Proietto, 20ths’ SVP of animation] and I knew Loren and Josh would benefit from another experienced showrunner at their side on Central Park and Regina has been a great match. We’re excited to have her aboard and that she’s making 20th her exclusive home.”

Bouchard, Gad and Hicks will executive produce Central Park alongside Brillstein Entertainment Partners, with Smith serving as consulting producer.

Hicks previously served as a co-executive producer on HBO’s Insecure and NBC’s Marlon. She also worked as an executive producer on the long-running series Girlfriends. Last year, she wrote and executive produced Black Don’t Crack, a multi-camera comedy, which was in development at ABC via ABC Studios with Viola Davis and Larry Wilmore executive producing.

Hicks is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.