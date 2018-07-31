Digital media company Refinery29 will expand into feature films through a new partnership deal with Neon, the studio behind the releases of such recent hits as I,Tonya, Ingrid Goes West, and Three Identical Strangers.

The announcement was made by the companies today.

Under the deal, Neon and Refinery29 will identify, purchase and co-distribute films “that align with both companies’ missions to work with rule-defying storytellers that continue to challenge the audience.”

Refinery29, a next-gen media company with a mission statement “to be a catalyst for women to feel, see, and claim their power by providing optimistic and diverse creativity, storytelling, and unconventional points of view, has a global audience of 425 million across all platforms, the company says.

Amy Emmerich, Chief Content Officer, Refinery29, said today, “Since its inception, Neon has established itself as a major player in the industry, disrupting the way the next generation consumes and views films, which aligns with how we speak to and challenge our audience and the media industry as a whole. Following the success of our short film series, Shatterbox, we are excited to expand our storytelling and experiential offerings and make our mark on the feature film business.”

The first films distributed by Neon and Refinery29 will be Assassination Nation and Little Woods. Assassination Nation, which will debut September 21, is directed by Sam Levinson and stars Hari Nef, Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse and Abra, along with Bella Thorne and Maude Apatow. Little Woods, the winner of the Tribeca Film Festival’s Nora Ephron Award this year, is written and directed by Nia DaCosta, and stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

Said Christina Zisa, Neon Senior Vice President: “We’re excited to be working with Refinery29 and launching films like Assassination Nation and Little Woods for the company’s smart, passionate audience of women and to bolster our shared dedication to female filmmakers and female-driven films. We couldn’t think of a better brand and partner to align with than Refinery29, as their commitment to creating and supporting content that speaks to young women today is unparalleled.”