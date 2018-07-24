Michael Grandage’s Red is headed to theaters thanks to Trafalgar Releasing. MGC announced today that Trafalgar is set to film the West End production of the John Logan-written play starring Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch to release in UK and North American theaters on Nov. 7.

The play will be filmed on July 28 when it ends its run at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London. The production is based on Grandage’s original 2009 Donmar Warehouse production which won six Tony Awards including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.

“I am delighted that the original production of Red will be screened worldwide for all to see as part of MGC’s commitment to reach as wide an audience as possible,” said Grandage in a statement. “It has enjoyed a long life that has included the Donmar, Broadway, LA and finally the West End, so it is particularly wonderful that it will be broadcast in cinemas later this year with Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch on stage at the Wyndham’s Theatre.”

Written by playwright and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Logan (The Aviator, Gladiator) Red follows artist Mark Rothko, who, under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation is taking on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Red marks a reunion between Logan and Grandage. The two previously worked on Peter and Alice with Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw which formed part of MGC’s inaugural season in the West End in 2013. They also collaborated on the film Genius starring Jude Law, Colin Firth, and Nicole Kidman.