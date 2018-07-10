Former Rectify star Aden Young and True Blood alum Sam Trammell are set to headline Reckoning, a 10-episode straight-to-series psychological thriller drama, from writer David Hubbard (Noel), veteran showrunner David Eick (Falling Skies) and Sony Pictures Television Networks.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Simone Kessell (Pine Gap, The Crossing), Laura Gordon (Undertow, Secret City 2), Gloria Garayua (How to Get Away With Murder, Bounty Hunters) Mitzi Ruhlmann (Hiding, The Code), Milly Alcock (Pine Gap, Fighting Season), Ed Oxenbould (Wildlife, Paper Planes), Finn Little (Tidelands, Angel of Mine), Anthony Phelan (The Kettering Incident, Deep Water) and Diana Glenn (The Slap, Secrets and Lies).

Produced by Sony Pictures TV-owned Australian company Playmaker (The Code), Reckoning began production this week in Sydney for premiere next year on SPTN’s international channels, including AXN, in select territories in Europe and Latin America. Set in California, the 10-episode series is being filmed and wholly produced and post-produced in Australia. Sony Pictures Television Distribution will handle worldwide sales.

Written by Hubbard, who serves as showrunner with Eick, Reckoning explores the darkest corners of the human psyche through the eyes of two fathers, one of whom is a serial killer. Mike (Young) and Leo (Trammell) try to do what’s best for the people they love and the families they protect. But as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.

“Aden and Sam and the fantastic ensemble cast are crushing it in rehearsals,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP Programming and Production at Sony Pictures Television Networks. “We’re thrilled that production has started in beautiful Sydney.”

Reckoning is part of Sony Pictures TV Networks’s ramped up efforts in the original production arena. It follows the success of SPTN’s Absentia, a dramatic thriller starring Stana Katic and Patrick Heusinger, which originally was commissioned for AXN in 2017 and now is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and other territories.

David Taylor and David Maher executive produce for Playmaker. Shawn Seet will direct and co-executive produce; Diane Haddon is producing, with Jennifer Leacey (Bite Club, Pulse) and Peter Andrikidis (Bite Club, Underbelly) also directing.

“We are excited to have Aden and Sam leading a talented ensemble cast to bring this riveting and suspenseful thriller to life,” said Playmaker’s Taylor and Maher.

Young is known for his role as Daniel Holden in SundanceTV’s Rectify. He most recently appeared in Canadian miniseries The Disappearance and is in post-production on features Angelique’s Isle and Elsewhere.

Trammell starred as Sam Merlotte on HBO’s True Blood and recently had a guest arc on NBC’s This Is Us. His upcoming projects include Fox 2000’s Roxann Dawson-directed film, The Impossible. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.