Reach, an indie drama that takes on the issue of high school bullying from all sides’ perspectives, is headed to theaters in a deal struck with Freestyle Digital Media and Voltaire Media. The pic starring Garrett Clayton and directed by Leif Rokesh had its world premiere last month at the Dances With Films festival.

Voltaire will release Reach in 10 major markets October 19 day-and-date with Freestyle’s release on digital and VOD. October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Clayton stars as a socially awkward band geek who divulges to an online pro-suicide support group that he plans to kill himself, revealing that he harbors a deep resentment towards his widowed father (Bojesse Christopher) and that he is constantly bullied by a former childhood best friend (Jordan Doww). When a quirky new kid at school (Johnny James Fiore) befriends him, his plans get sidetracked and he begins to attempt forming stronger relationships with his father, friends (Joey Bragg, Steven Capp, Rio Mangini) and teacher (Grant Harling).

Maria Capp, Johnny James Fiore and Harling penned the script.

Freestyle Digital Media acquisitions director Rachel Koehler and Christian Meoli of Voltaire Media negotiated the deals with Capp, who also produced with Charles Box, Cappricielli

Productions, Autumn Bailey, Harling and Jeffrey Alan Jones.